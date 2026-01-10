Lockett’s 18 lead Jacksonville past West Georgia 75-43

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Lockett Jr.’s 18 points helped Jacksonville defeat West Georgia 75-43 on Saturday. Lockett shot 6…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Lockett Jr.’s 18 points helped Jacksonville defeat West Georgia 75-43 on Saturday.

Lockett shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Dolphins (6-11, 1-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jason Thirdkill Jr. and Hayden Wood scored 13 points apiece for the Dolphins, who stopped a six-game losing streak.

Josh Smith finished with 12 points and two steals for the Wolves (9-7, 3-1). Shelton Williams-Dryden added eight points for West Georgia. JaVar Daniel also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

