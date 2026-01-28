Lockett and Jacksonville host Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (14-7, 7-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-13, 3-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Lipscomb Bisons (14-7, 7-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-13, 3-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces Lipscomb after Chris Lockett Jr. scored 25 points in Jacksonville’s 81-76 overtime victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Dolphins are 5-2 in home games. Jacksonville is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Bisons are 7-1 in conference matchups. Lipscomb has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

Jacksonville scores 73.3 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 75.1 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb scores 8.7 more points per game (81.7) than Jacksonville allows to opponents (73.0).

The Dolphins and Bisons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Wood is shooting 46.1% and averaging 9.9 points for the Dolphins. Lockett is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mateo Esmeraldo is averaging 9.8 points and 6.9 assists for the Bisons. Grant Asman is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bisons: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

