LJ Wells scores 35 as Northern Kentucky downs Detroit Mercy 96-71

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — LJ Wells’ 35 points led Northern Kentucky over Detroit Mercy 96-71 on Thursday. Wells had…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — LJ Wells’ 35 points led Northern Kentucky over Detroit Mercy 96-71 on Thursday.

Wells had seven rebounds for the Norse (14-6, 6-3 Horizon League). Dan Gherezgher added 15 points while shooting 4 for 6 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line. Donovan Oday also finished with 15 points.

TJ Nadeau finished with 14 points for the Titans (7-10, 4-4). Detroit Mercy also got 11 points and six rebounds from London Maiden.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.