LIU visits Stonehill after Davis’ 24-point game

Long Island Sharks (11-8, 5-1 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-13, 3-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on Stonehill after Malachi Davis scored 24 points in LIU’s 83-77 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Skyhawks are 4-2 on their home court. Stonehill has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sharks are 5-1 against conference opponents. LIU is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Stonehill averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game LIU allows. LIU averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Stonehill gives up.

The Skyhawks and Sharks match up Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 14.4 points. Davante Hackett is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jamal Fuller is shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. Davis is averaging 16.2 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

