LIU takes on Fairleigh Dickinson following Fuller’s 23-point game

Long Island Sharks (10-7, 4-0 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-12, 2-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Jamal Fuller scored 23 points in LIU’s 67-63 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Knights are 4-2 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson allows 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Sharks are 4-0 in NEC play. LIU leads the NEC scoring 13.9 fast break points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game LIU allows. LIU averages 75.4 points per game, 2.6 more than the 72.8 Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents.

The Knights and Sharks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Parnell is averaging 11.7 points for the Knights. Joey Niesman is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Fuller is shooting 53.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

