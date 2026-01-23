LIU knocks off Stonehill 66-63

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Greg Gordon and Jamal Fuller each scored 20 points to help LIU defeat Stonehill 66-63…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Greg Gordon and Jamal Fuller each scored 20 points to help LIU defeat Stonehill 66-63 on Friday.

Gordon also added six rebounds for the Sharks (12-8, 6-1 Northeast Conference). Fuller shot 7 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jomo Goings shot 2 of 7 from the field and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding three blocks.

The Skyhawks (6-14, 3-4) were led by Chas Stinson, who posted 20 points and two steals. Stonehill also got 13 points from Hermann Koffi.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.