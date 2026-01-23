LIU hosts Wagner in conference matchup

Wagner Seahawks (8-10, 4-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (10-7, 6-1 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (8-10, 4-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (10-7, 6-1 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kadidia Toure and LIU host Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor and Wagner in NEC action Saturday.

The Sharks have gone 5-2 in home games. LIU is second in the NEC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Toure averaging 6.3.

The Seahawks are 4-3 against NEC opponents. Wagner allows 60.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.

LIU makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Wagner has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 39.0% shooting opponents of LIU have averaged.

The Sharks and Seahawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toure is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Sharks. Solangelei Akridge is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Doyinsola Modesayor is averaging 10.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Irene Fernandez de Caleya is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 58.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points.

