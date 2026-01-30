LIU hosts Cent. Conn. St. following Williams’ 23-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-20, 0-9 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (11-8, 7-2 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays Cent. Conn. St. after Janessa Williams scored 23 points in LIU’s 84-65 victory over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Sharks are 5-3 in home games. LIU is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils are 0-9 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

LIU’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game LIU gives up.

The Sharks and Blue Devils meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadidia Toure is averaging 18.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Sharks. Williams is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lucia Noin is averaging 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Blue Devils. Kiyah Lewis is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 53.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

