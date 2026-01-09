LIU faces Saint Francis (PA), looks for 4th straight win

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-12, 2-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (9-7, 3-0 NEC) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-12, 2-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (9-7, 3-0 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Saint Francis (PA).

The Sharks are 4-1 on their home court. LIU is the NEC leader with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Greg Gordon averaging 2.2.

The Red Flash are 2-1 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

LIU scores 75.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 82.8 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA)’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than LIU has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

The Sharks and Red Flash face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Fuller is averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Wicks is shooting 39.5% and averaging 17.8 points for the Red Flash. Zion Russell is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.