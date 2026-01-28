LIU faces Le Moyne after Fuller’s 20-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (11-10, 6-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (12-8, 6-1 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Le Moyne Dolphins (11-10, 6-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (12-8, 6-1 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Le Moyne after Jamal Fuller scored 20 points in LIU’s 66-63 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Sharks have gone 5-1 in home games. LIU is third in the NEC in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Greg Gordon leads the Sharks with 5.7 boards.

The Dolphins have gone 6-2 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne is fourth in the NEC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Shilo Jackson averaging 5.4.

LIU makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Le Moyne has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Le Moyne averages 74.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 75.8 LIU gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fuller is averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jakai Sanders is averaging 10.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

