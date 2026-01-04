LIU faces Chicago State after Davis’ 23-point showing

Long Island Sharks (7-7, 1-0 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-12, 0-1 NEC) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Long Island Sharks (7-7, 1-0 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-12, 0-1 NEC)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on Chicago State after Malachi Davis scored 23 points in LIU’s 84-78 victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Cougars have gone 1-2 at home. Chicago State is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

The Sharks have gone 1-0 against NEC opponents. LIU is the top team in the NEC scoring 14.0 fast break points per game.

Chicago State is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points lower than the 47.8% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 11.4 per game Chicago State allows.

The Cougars and Sharks match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tankersley is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Cougars. Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 16.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Sharks: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.