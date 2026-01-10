LIU beats Saint Francis (PA) 67-63

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Fuller scored 23 points, Greg Gordon added 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Fuller scored 23 points, Greg Gordon added 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, and LIU beat Saint Francis (PA) 67-63 on Saturday.

Fuller added six rebounds, and Gordon made 11 of 21 from the field and 0 of 5 from the free-throw line. Caleb Johnson had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Sharks (10-7, 4-0 Northeast Conference).

Skylar Wicks led the Red Flash (4-13, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Ralph Martino Jr. added 15 points and three steals for Saint Francis. Victor Payne had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

