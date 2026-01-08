Littlepage-Buggs posts double-double as No. 16 Baylor women beat Colorado 56-52

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs notched a double-double to lead the No. 16 Baylor women 56-52 past Colorado on…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs notched a double-double to lead the No. 16 Baylor women 56-52 past Colorado on Thursday.

A game after posting a career-high 20 rebounds in a win over then-No. 10 Iowa State on Sunday, Littlepage-Buggs had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Bears (14-3, 3-1 Big 12).

Yuting Deng had 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting off the bench, and was the only player in double figures for the Lady Bears until Taliah Scott joined her by hitting a 3-pointer with 5:39 remaining. Scott finished with 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting before fouling out with 56 seconds left.

Kiersten Johnson added nine rebounds and five blocks, while Bella Fontleroy added 11 points, five rebounds and five blocks. The Lady Bears finished with 12 blocks, having entered the game averaging 7.2 blocks per game, third in the country.

Zyanna Walker led the Buffaloes (11-5, 2-2) with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting and 6 of 9 at the free-throw line. Desiree Wooten added 13 points, and Anaelle Dutat had 12 rebounds to go with nine points.

The Lady Bears held the Buffaloes to 28% shooting, having entered the game allowing a 34% opposing field goal percentage, ninth in the country. The Lady Bears shot 36% from the field.

The game was knotted 23 all at the break. Neither team led by more than six points in the first half, or more than two in the second quarter. The Lady Bears used a 9-2 run late in the third quarter and into the fourth to open up a seven-point lead. They took an eight-point lead with 2:26 remaining, the largest lead of the game. The Buffaloes responded with a 6-0 run that came too late.

It’s Baylor’s 11th consecutive win against Colorado, dating back to 2005.

Baylor: The Lady Bears host Kansas on Sunday.

Colorado: The Buffaloes face Oklahoma State on the road on Sunday.

