Littlepage-Buggs leads No. 14 Baylor against No. 22 West Virginia after 25-point performance

Baylor Bears (19-3, 8-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (17-5, 7-3 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (19-3, 8-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (17-5, 7-3 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor takes on No. 22 West Virginia after Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 25 points in Baylor’s 82-66 win against the Houston Cougars.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-3 in home games. West Virginia is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 8-1 in Big 12 play. Baylor scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

West Virginia makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (33.9%). Baylor averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game West Virginia gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Cooke is averaging 14.5 points for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taliah Scott is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bears. Bella Fontleroy is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 70.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

