Little Rock visits Southeast Missouri State following Almodovar’s 22-point performance

Little Rock Trojans (9-10, 6-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-10, 5-4 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Little Rock Trojans (9-10, 6-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-10, 5-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays Little Rock after Luke Almodovar scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 66-50 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Redhawks have gone 6-4 in home games. Southeast Missouri State averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Trojans are 6-2 against OVC opponents. Little Rock gives up 76.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The Redhawks and Trojans face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Almodovar is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Redhawks. BJ Ward is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnathan Lawson is averaging 16.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Cameron Wallace is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.