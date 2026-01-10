Little Rock visits Lindenwood after Lawson’s 23-point outing

Little Rock Trojans (6-10, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (10-6, 4-1 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Little Rock Trojans (6-10, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (10-6, 4-1 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Lindenwood after Johnathan Lawson scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 73-70 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Lions have gone 7-0 at home. Lindenwood is third in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Trojans are 3-2 in conference matchups. Little Rock ranks eighth in the OVC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Wallace averaging 2.8.

Lindenwood is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, the same percentage Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 70.1 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 71.2 Lindenwood allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadis Jones is averaging 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Anias Futrell is averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Lawson is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 16.4 points, four assists and 1.8 steals. Kachi Nzeh is shooting 60.5% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 85.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

