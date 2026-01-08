Little Rock defeats SIU-Edwardsville 73-70

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL (AP) — Johnathan Lawson had 23 points in Little Rock’s 73-70 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday. Lawson added…

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL (AP) — Johnathan Lawson had 23 points in Little Rock’s 73-70 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday.

Lawson added five assists for the Trojans (6-10, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Kachi Nzeh shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Tuongthach Gatkek finished with 14 points, while adding three steals.

The Cougars (10-7, 3-3) were led by Kyle Thomas, who posted 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench. SIU-Edwardsville also got 14 points and two steals from Jo Valrie. Arnas Sakenis also had 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

