Lipscomb visits Phillips and Stetson

Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 2-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (5-10, 1-1 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 2-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (5-10, 1-1 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Lipscomb after Jamie Phillips Jr. scored 22 points in Stetson’s 93-73 loss to the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Hatters have gone 4-1 at home. Stetson gives up 80.6 points and has been outscored by 11.5 points per game.

The Bisons are 2-0 in ASUN play. Lipscomb ranks second in the ASUN with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Asman averaging 5.2.

Stetson scores 69.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.3 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 81.3 points per game, 0.7 more than the 80.6 Stetson gives up to opponents.

The Hatters and Bisons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillips is averaging 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 14.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Asman is averaging 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bisons. Ethan Duncan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Bisons: 8-2, averaging 85.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

