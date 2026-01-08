Lipscomb visits Phillips and Stetson

Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 2-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (5-10, 1-1 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 2-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (5-10, 1-1 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Lipscomb after Jamie Phillips Jr. scored 22 points in Stetson’s 93-73 loss to the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Hatters are 4-1 in home games. Stetson is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bisons are 2-0 in conference games. Lipscomb is 73rd in college basketball averaging 11.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.2% from deep. Ross Candelino leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

Stetson’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Stetson gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillips is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 14.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Grant Asman is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bisons. Titas Sargiunas is averaging 11.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Bisons: 8-2, averaging 85.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

