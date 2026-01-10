Lipscomb visits Konieczny and FGCU

Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-2 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-2 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU faces Lipscomb after J.R. Konieczny scored 20 points in FGCU’s 82-71 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Eagles have gone 5-4 at home. FGCU is fifth in the ASUN with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Konieczny averaging 4.3.

The Bisons are 2-1 in ASUN play. Lipscomb ranks third in the ASUN giving up 75.4 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

FGCU’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game FGCU gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Konieczny is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Eagles. Rory Stewart is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grant Asman averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Titas Sargiunas is shooting 56.8% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 78.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

