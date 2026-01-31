Lipscomb secures 100-94 win over North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mateo Esmeraldo’s 24 points helped Lipscomb defeat North Florida 100-94 on Saturday. Esmeraldo also added nine…

Esmeraldo also added nine assists for the Bisons (15-8, 8-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Charlie Williams added 18 points while going 8 of 14 while he also had four steals. Ethan Duncan went 6 of 7 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Kamrin Oriol led the Ospreys (5-18, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 35 points and 10 assists. Kent Jackson added 32 points and two steals for North Florida. Mason Lee also had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

