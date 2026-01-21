Lipscomb puts home win streak on the line against Stetson

Stetson Hatters (7-12, 3-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-7, 5-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Stetson Hatters (7-12, 3-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-7, 5-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts Stetson trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Bisons are 9-0 on their home court. Lipscomb scores 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Hatters have gone 3-3 against ASUN opponents. Stetson has a 5-9 record against teams above .500.

Lipscomb averages 81.6 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 81.4 Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Hatters meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Asman is scoring 14.2 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bisons. Charlie Williams is averaging 12.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games.

Ethan Copeland averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Jamie Phillips Jr. is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hatters: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.