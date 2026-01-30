Lipscomb hosts Waldon and North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (8-12, 3-6 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (7-13, 4-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (8-12, 3-6 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (7-13, 4-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on Lipscomb after Alonya Waldon scored 24 points in North Florida’s 69-66 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons have gone 4-4 at home. Lipscomb averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Ospreys are 3-6 against conference opponents. North Florida allows 72.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.8 points per game.

Lipscomb scores 60.2 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 72.2 North Florida allows. North Florida has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The Bisons and Ospreys match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKayla Miller averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Molly Heard is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Jamisyn Stinson is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 9.8 points. Waldon is averaging 12.2 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 57.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

