Lipscomb hosts Bellarmine following Waddell’s 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (6-10, 1-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-7, 3-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Lipscomb after Brian Waddell scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 82-73 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Bisons are 7-0 in home games. Lipscomb is fifth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Grant Asman leads the Bisons with 6.8 boards.

The Knights have gone 1-3 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lipscomb averages 81.6 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 80.8 Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine has shot at a 51.9% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The Bisons and Knights match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asman is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bisons. Titas Sargiunas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jack Karasinski is averaging 20.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Knights. Waddell is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.