Lipscomb defeats Jacksonville 76-57

Grant Asman scored 11 points as Lipscomb beat Jacksonville 76-57 on Thursday.

Asman had five rebounds and three steals for the Bisons (8-6, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Titas Sargiunas added 10 points while going 4 of 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Chris Arias led the Dolphins (5-9, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points off the bench. Donovan Rivers added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Jacksonville. Chris Lockett Jr. had 10 points.

