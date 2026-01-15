Lipscomb beats Bellarmine 81-71

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ethan Duncan had 27 points in Lipscomb’s 81-71 victory over Bellarmine on Thursday. Duncan shot 9…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ethan Duncan had 27 points in Lipscomb’s 81-71 victory over Bellarmine on Thursday.

Duncan shot 9 for 16, including 8 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Bisons (11-7, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Grant Asman added 17 and eight rebounds. Charlie Williams finished with 10 points.

The Knights (6-11, 1-4) were led in scoring by Jack Karasinski, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Brian Waddell added 13 points for Bellarmine.

