Lindsey leads Albany (NY) against Maine after 24-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-12, 3-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (3-17, 1-4 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays Maine after Amir Lindsey scored 24 points in Albany (NY)’s 75-68 victory against the Vermont Catamounts.

The Black Bears have gone 1-5 at home. Maine allows 69.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Great Danes are 3-1 in America East play. Albany (NY) is sixth in the America East allowing 74.7 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Maine averages 60.9 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 74.7 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Maine allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Biel is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Black Bears. Logan Carey is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lindsey is averaging 17.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Great Danes. Jaden Kempson is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

