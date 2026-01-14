Lindsay-Martin posts double-double as UAB knocks off Tulane 82-69

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — KyeRon Lindsay-Martin led UAB past Tulane on Wednesday with a double-double off the bench in an…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — KyeRon Lindsay-Martin led UAB past Tulane on Wednesday with a double-double off the bench in an 82-69 win.

Lindsay had 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting and 12 rebounds for the Blazers (12-6, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Daniel Rivera added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field to go with seven rebounds. Jacob Meyer had 14 points and went 6 of 16 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Green Wave (12-5, 3-1) were led in scoring by Rowan Brumbaugh and Asher Woods, who both finished with 16 points. Brumbaugh had six assists. Tyler Ringgold had 12 points and five rebounds before fouling out. The Green Wave ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

UAB led Tulane 38-29 at the half, with Rivera (13 points) its high scorer before the break. UAB pulled away with a 10-2 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 16 points. They outscored Tulane by four points in the final half, as Lindsay led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

