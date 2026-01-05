Lindenwood visits SIU-Edwardsville after Nenadic’s 22-point game

Lindenwood Lions (10-5, 4-0 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-6, 2-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood…

Lindenwood Lions (10-5, 4-0 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-6, 2-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits SIU-Edwardsville after Milos Nenadic scored 22 points in Lindenwood’s 83-80 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Cougars are 4-3 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Lions are 4-0 in conference games. Lindenwood ranks second in the OVC with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Jadis Jones averaging 7.6.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 16.6 more points per game (82.7) than SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents (66.1).

The Cougars and Lions square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ring Malith is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jack Campion is shooting 41.5% and averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games.

Anias Futrell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Dontrez Williams is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

