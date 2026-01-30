Lindenwood visits Morehead State after Williams’ 21-point game

Lindenwood Lions (13-9, 7-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (12-10, 8-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (13-9, 7-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (12-10, 8-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood takes on Morehead State after Dontrez Williams scored 21 points in Lindenwood’s 73-60 win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles are 8-1 in home games. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Jon Carroll leads the Eagles with 7.6 boards.

The Lions are 7-4 in OVC play. Lindenwood is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Morehead State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Lindenwood has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Lindenwood has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Marshall is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.8 points. Davion Cunningham is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Anias Futrell is averaging 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Lions. Williams is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.