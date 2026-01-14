Lindenwood plays Southeast Missouri State after Futrell’s 30-point game

Lindenwood Lions (10-7, 4-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-8, 4-2 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Lindenwood Lions (10-7, 4-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-8, 4-2 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood plays Southeast Missouri State after Anias Futrell scored 30 points in Lindenwood’s 82-74 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Redhawks are 5-2 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Marqueas Bell averaging 3.8.

The Lions are 4-2 in OVC play. Lindenwood is second in the OVC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jadis Jones averaging 4.9.

Southeast Missouri State makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Lindenwood has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Lindenwood has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 45.0% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The Redhawks and Lions meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Almodovar is averaging 13.9 points for the Redhawks. BJ Ward is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jones is scoring 16.6 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lions. Futrell is averaging 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

