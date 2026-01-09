Lindenwood plays Little Rock following Jones’ 22-point game

Little Rock Trojans (6-10, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (10-6, 4-1 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (6-10, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (10-6, 4-1 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts Little Rock after Jadis Jones scored 22 points in Lindenwood’s 66-62 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Lions have gone 7-0 at home. Lindenwood is fourth in the OVC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 3.0.

The Trojans are 3-2 against OVC opponents. Little Rock has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lindenwood scores 81.4 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 77.2 Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Lindenwood gives up.

The Lions and Trojans meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Anias Futrell is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Johnathan Lawson is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Trojans. Kachi Nzeh is averaging 13.8 points and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 85.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.