Lindenwood (MO) visits Southern Indiana following Coffey’s 24-point performance

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (14-6, 7-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (14-5, 8-2 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) faces Southern Indiana after Brooke Coffey scored 24 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 91-58 victory against the Tennessee State Lady Tigers.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 9-2 at home. Southern Indiana averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Lions are 7-3 in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) ranks fifth in the OVC giving up 61.6 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Southern Indiana’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Lindenwood (MO) gives up. Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points above the 36.0% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The Screaming Eagles and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Saunders is averaging 17 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Lily Graves is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aleshia Jones is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

