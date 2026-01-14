Lindenwood (MO) plays Southeast Missouri State on 3-game win streak

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (11-5, 4-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-10, 1-5 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (11-5, 4-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-10, 1-5 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Southeast Missouri State.

The Redhawks are 4-2 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State ranks seventh in the OVC in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Kearra Jones leads the Redhawks with 5.2 boards.

The Lions are 4-2 in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Lindenwood (MO) allows to opponents. Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The Redhawks and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmen Taylor averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Lexi McCully is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lions. Brooke Coffey is averaging 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

