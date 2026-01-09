Lindenwood (MO) hosts Little Rock following Coffey’s 29-point outing

Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 4-1 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (10-5, 3-2 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 4-1 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (10-5, 3-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) takes on Little Rock after Brooke Coffey scored 29 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 84-65 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Lions have gone 4-2 at home. Lindenwood (MO) is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 4-1 in OVC play. Little Rock ranks ninth in the OVC with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Jordan Holman averaging 6.1.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Lindenwood (MO) has given up to its opponents (41.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 14.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Lions. Aleshia Jones is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Brenna Burk is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 7.5 points. Holman is shooting 40.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 56.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

