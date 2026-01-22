Live Radio
Lindenwood knocks off Tennessee Tech 89-68

The Associated Press

January 22, 2026, 10:56 PM

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell scored 25 points as Lindenwood beat Tennessee Tech 89-68 on Thursday night.

Futrell added 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Lions (12-8, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Dontrez Williams added 16 points while shooting 7 for 12. Jadis Jones shot 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.

JaJuan Nicholls led the way for the Golden Eagles (7-13, 2-7) with 15 points. Grant Slatten added 11 points for Tennessee Tech. Brandon Muntu had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

