Lindenwood knocks off Tennessee Tech 89-68

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell scored 25 points as Lindenwood beat Tennessee Tech 89-68 on Thursday night.

Futrell added 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Lions (12-8, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Dontrez Williams added 16 points while shooting 7 for 12. Jadis Jones shot 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.

JaJuan Nicholls led the way for the Golden Eagles (7-13, 2-7) with 15 points. Grant Slatten added 11 points for Tennessee Tech. Brandon Muntu had 10 points.

