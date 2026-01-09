Lightbourne leads Florida International against Kennesaw State after 25-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (8-6, 1-2 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-6, 0-2 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kennesaw State Owls (8-6, 1-2 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-6, 0-2 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces Kennesaw State after Denika Lightbourne scored 25 points in Florida International’s 70-67 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Panthers are 6-3 on their home court. Florida International ranks seventh in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Rhema Collins leads the Panthers with 9.9 boards.

The Owls have gone 1-2 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State has a 4-5 record against opponents above .500.

Florida International’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 49.6% and averaging 19.2 points for the Panthers. Parris Atkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaelyn Flowers is averaging 7.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Owls. Keyarah Berry is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 14.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

