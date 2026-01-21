Liberty visits Western Kentucky after Stout’s 21-point outing

Liberty Lady Flames (8-8, 2-3 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-12, 1-5 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Liberty Lady Flames (8-8, 2-3 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-12, 1-5 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits Western Kentucky after Emmy Stout scored 21 points in Liberty’s 76-69 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Lady Toppers have gone 3-4 in home games. Western Kentucky is 2-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Flames have gone 2-3 against CUSA opponents. Liberty scores 67.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Western Kentucky makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Liberty averages 67.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the 65.0 Western Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zsofia Telegdy is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Toppers, while averaging 9.4 points. Trinity Rowe is averaging 8.9 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Avery Mills is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Flames. Stout is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Toppers: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

