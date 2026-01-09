Liberty visits King and Sam Houston

Liberty Flames (12-3, 4-0 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (9-6, 1-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (12-3, 4-0 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (9-6, 1-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays Liberty after Po’Boigh King scored 22 points in Sam Houston’s 72-60 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Bearkats are 5-0 on their home court. Sam Houston leads the CUSA with 17.2 fast break points.

The Flames are 4-0 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Sam Houston makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Liberty averages 5.6 more points per game (80.7) than Sam Houston allows to opponents (75.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: King averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Kashie Natt is shooting 48.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 14.0 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.