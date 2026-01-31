Liberty hosts Missouri State on 4-game home skid

Missouri State Bears (13-7, 5-2 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (9-10, 3-5 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (13-7, 5-2 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (9-10, 3-5 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts Missouri State looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Flames have gone 3-5 in home games. Liberty is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 5-2 in conference games. Missouri State scores 66.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Liberty averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The Flames and Bears face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Mills is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Flames. Emmy Stout is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.