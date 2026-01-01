Liberty hosts Kennesaw State after Decker’s 27-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (8-4, 0-1 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (9-3, 1-0 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kennesaw State Owls (8-4, 0-1 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (9-3, 1-0 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on Kennesaw State after Brett Decker Jr. scored 27 points in Liberty’s 97-94 overtime victory against the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames have gone 6-0 at home. Liberty averages 8.4 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Owls are 0-1 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA scoring 93.3 points per game while shooting 48.1%.

Liberty scores 81.6 points, 5.5 more per game than the 76.1 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State scores 25.6 more points per game (93.3) than Liberty allows to opponents (67.7).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Decker averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc. Kaden Metheny is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Simeon Cottle is scoring 19.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Owls. Braedan Lue is averaging 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 92.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

