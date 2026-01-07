Liberty faces Sam Houston after Mills’ 22-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (8-5, 2-0 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (8-5, 2-0 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays Sam Houston after Avery Mills scored 22 points in Liberty’s 86-66 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Flames are 3-2 on their home court. Liberty is fourth in the CUSA scoring 67.9 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Bearkats are 1-0 in conference play. Sam Houston averages 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Liberty averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The Flames and Bearkats match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills is averaging 16.2 points for the Flames. Emmy Stout is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Fanta Kone averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Deborah Ogayemi is shooting 46.9% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 15.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.