Liberty faces Florida International on 3-game home slide

Florida International Panthers (11-7, 4-3 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (9-9, 3-4 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty aims to stop its three-game home slide with a win against Florida International.

The Flames have gone 3-4 at home. Liberty is third in the CUSA with 14.1 assists per game led by Claudia Acin averaging 4.8.

The Panthers have gone 4-3 against CUSA opponents. Florida International ranks seventh in the CUSA with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Rhema Collins averaging 9.5.

Liberty averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Mills is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Flames. Emmy Stout is averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Collins is averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Panthers. Judit Valero Rodriquez is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

