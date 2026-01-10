Liberty defeats Sam Houston 82-74

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Cleveland scored 23 points as Liberty beat Sam Houston 82-74 on Saturday. Cleveland added seven…

Cleveland added seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Flames (13-3, 5-0 Conference USA). JJ Harper scored 20 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Brett Decker Jr. shot 5 for 9 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points. The Flames extended their winning streak to seven games.

Kashie Natt led the way for the Bearkats (9-7, 1-4) with 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Po’Boigh King added 14 points and two steals for Sam Houston. Justin Begg finished with 13 points and six assists.

Liberty used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 17-point lead at 72-55 with 3:53 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

