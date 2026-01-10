Lezama and Hampton host Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-3, 3-0 CAA) at Hampton Lady Pirates (7-7, 1-1 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-3, 3-0 CAA) at Hampton Lady Pirates (7-7, 1-1 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces Charleston (SC) after Kayla Lezama scored 23 points in Hampton’s 84-75 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Lady Pirates have gone 3-1 at home. Hampton has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars are 3-0 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) is eighth in college basketball with 41.1 rebounds per game. Grace Ezebilo leads the Cougars with 12.1.

Hampton is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 36.7% Charleston (SC) allows to opponents. Charleston (SC) scores 17.0 more points per game (77.6) than Hampton allows (60.6).

The Lady Pirates and Cougars match up Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaryn Battle is averaging 10.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lady Pirates. Lezama is averaging 14.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games.

Taryn Barbot is averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Pirates: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

