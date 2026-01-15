Leye, Duhon lead Auburn to 58-54 win over No. 21 Alabama women

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Khady Leye scored 16 points and Kaitlyn Duhon scored 10 points and Auburn beat No. 21…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Khady Leye scored 16 points and Kaitlyn Duhon scored 10 points and Auburn beat No. 21 Alabama in a grungy 58-54 win on Thursday night.

Jessica Timmons scored 16 points, Ta’Mia Scott scored 12 points and Karly Weathers 10 while grabbing 11 rebounds for Alabama.

Timmons buried a 28-foot, straight-away 3-pointer with 32 seconds to go to reduce Alabama’s deficit to 56-54. On Auburn’s next possession, Syriah Daniels turned it over, throwing a cross-court pass into the stands.

After a timeout, Timmons committed a charging foul with four seconds left. Forced to foul, the Tigers’ (13-6, 2-3 SEC) Ja’Mia Harris made two free throws with three seconds left to seal it.

Auburn made all ten of its foul shots in the fourth quarter.

Timmons’ basket with 5:14 remaining gave Alabama a 49-48 lead, providing the Crimson Tide (17-2, 3-2) with their first and only lead of the second half. Mya Petticord made two foul shots for Auburn and the Tigers led the remainder.

From the start of the second quarter to just 3 1/2 minutes left in the third, Auburn shot 13 of 24, and A’riel Jackson’s right baseline 3-pointer gave the Tigers a 41-35 lead.

The two teams combined for 38 turnovers, much of which was a result of tenacious defense on both sides.

Alabama hosts 20th-ranked Tennessee on Sunday.

Auburn travels to face No. 5 Vanderbilt on Jan. 22.

