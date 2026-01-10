Lewis leads Villanova against Marquette after 20-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-10, 1-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Villanova Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-10, 1-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays Marquette after Acaden Lewis scored 20 points in Villanova’s 76-72 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-4 in home games. Marquette is sixth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Ben Gold paces the Golden Eagles with 6.8 boards.

The Wildcats are 3-1 against Big East opponents. Villanova has a 10-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Marquette averages 74.8 points, 7.3 more per game than the 67.5 Villanova gives up. Villanova has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrien Stevens is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 5.8 points. Nigel James Jr. is averaging 13.7 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Duke Brennan is averaging 12.3 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.