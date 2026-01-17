Lewis has 17 in Marist’s 82-67 win against Fairfield

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis scored 17 points as Marist beat Fairfield 82-67 on Saturday. Lewis shot 5 of…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis scored 17 points as Marist beat Fairfield 82-67 on Saturday.

Lewis shot 5 of 11 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Red Foxes (12-5, 6-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Parby Kabamba added 15 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had five rebounds. Justin Menard shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Stags (11-8, 3-5) were led by Braden Sparks, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Fairfield got 12 points from Tony Williams.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.