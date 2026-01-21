Lewis-Eutsey leads Marshall against Southern Miss after 31-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-5, 6-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (11-7, 4-3 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7…

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-5, 6-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (11-7, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Southern Miss after Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 31 points in Marshall’s 84-82 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Lady Eagles are 9-1 on their home court. Southern Miss is eighth in the Sun Belt with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 2.4.

The Thundering Herd are 6-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall averages 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Southern Miss scores 78.4 points, 17.1 more per game than the 61.3 Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Southern Miss allows.

The Lady Eagles and Thundering Herd square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakayla Johnson is averaging 14.2 points for the Lady Eagles. Hayleigh Breland is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 17.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals for the Thundering Herd. Peyton Ilderton is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

