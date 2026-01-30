Lewis-Eutsey leads Marshall against Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-19, 1-10 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-6, 8-3 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-19, 1-10 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-6, 8-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Louisiana after Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 33 points in Marshall’s 85-82 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Thundering Herd are 10-2 on their home court. Marshall is fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.4 assists per game led by Lewis-Eutsey averaging 3.9.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-10 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana gives up 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.3 points per game.

Marshall averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Marshall gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Maier is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 9.3 points. Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Imani Daniel is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kahlen Norris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.